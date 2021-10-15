Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 medium sweet potatoes (or about 2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes)

1/4 cup whole milk ricotta

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 large egg

2-2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup unsalted butter

3-4 fresh sage leaves

1 garlic clove, lightly smashed

Parmesan for garnish

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

PREPARATION:

1. Roast the sweet potatoes in a 400-degree oven, cool, and scoop out into a large bowl and mash with a fork or potato masher. Stir in ricotta, Parmesan, egg, and season with salt and pepper. 2. Slowly add in flour, ½ cup at a time, until a soft dough form. I find it best to form it into a rectangle shape. Do not over-knead!

2. Cut off a 1-inch-thick slice (from the short side) of the dough. Roll and stretch into a rope shape, then cut into 1-inch segments or pieces and transfer to a parchment lined baking sheet.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook gnocchi, in small batches, until tender, about 4-6 minutes. Drain and transfer to a baking sheet or dish.

4. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi and cook until golden brown and crisp, flipping once, about 2-3 minutes per side; set aside.

5. Melt butter in the skillet over low heat, 1 tablespoon at a time, until butter starts to foam. Add garlic and sage, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in gnocchi and sprinkle with Parmesan. Remove sage leaves and crushed garlic clove and serve immediately.

