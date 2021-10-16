Biker group organizes food drive for homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Full Force Throttle, a Tallahassee-based biking group, held their fifth annual food giveaway for the homeless on Saturday.

The group says they’ve spent months planning the event and getting together food, snacks and drinks to let the homeless community know someone has their back.

“Well some of us know what it is to be without when we were growing up so our main goal is if we can help at least one child we did something we know somebody else wasn’t able to do,” explained Full Force Throttle member Spyce Davis.

They weren’t the only ones giving back. The Warriors Apostolic Ministry also had a food giveaway in front of the Kearney Center, as they say they were called to serve.

