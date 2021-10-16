Advertisement

Biker group organizes food drive for homeless

Full Force Throttle, a biking group in Tallahassee, held their fifth annual food giveaway for...
Full Force Throttle, a biking group in Tallahassee, held their fifth annual food giveaway for the homeless on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Full Force Throttle, a Tallahassee-based biking group, held their fifth annual food giveaway for the homeless on Saturday.

The group says they’ve spent months planning the event and getting together food, snacks and drinks to let the homeless community know someone has their back.

“Well some of us know what it is to be without when we were growing up so our main goal is if we can help at least one child we did something we know somebody else wasn’t able to do,” explained Full Force Throttle member Spyce Davis.

They weren’t the only ones giving back. The Warriors Apostolic Ministry also had a food giveaway in front of the Kearney Center, as they say they were called to serve.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

TCC and the city of Tallahassee hosted the 10th annual Tallahassee Science Festival on Saturday.
Tallahassee Science Fest inspires children to study STEM
After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the...
Tallahassee Greek Festival returns
Two donated teddy bears patiently wait to be given to a child in need.
‘Chaney’s Champions’ donates teddy bears to Thomasville children
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker