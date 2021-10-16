‘Chaney’s Champions’ donates teddy bears to Thomasville children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - In South Georgia today, the Thomasville Police Department was inundated with donations of stuffed teddy bear toys. The bears were given out to children throughout the community, distributed by TPD officers.

The drive was organized by the non-profit “Chaney’s Champions”, a group started by Jeffery and Krystal Corcoran, parents of Chaney Corcoran.

Their son Chaney died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in May 2016. He was just 10 weeks old when he passed.

Officials say his parents turned that difficult time into an opportunity to help others, and although his life was tragically short, his memory will continue to live on through this charity.

Jeffery and Krystal work to provide teddy bears to children’s hospitals, first responders and law enforcement agencies, who then give out the toys to all the kids they encounter.

The organization is now partnering with TPD to gather and distribute the teddy bears.

“Thomasville police department is pleased to partner with Chaney’s family to champion on, by bringing joy to children in Chaney’s name,” said TPD Chief John Letteney.

“So far, we’ve donated, counting the 100 we brought today, 2,235 bears. The vast majority of which are in a child’s home right now,” said volunteer Matthew Carter.

Officials say Chaney was kind and playful and brought tremendous joy to his family. Now the hope is to provide that same joy to all the children in Thomasville.

Carter says the hope is that children who receive the bears will find comfort in them and “champion on”.

“I am pleased now to help extend Chaney’s impact as the first agency in Georgia to be honored with this donation. The program is simple, yet profound,” said Chief Letteney.

