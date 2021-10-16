Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be very different Sunday morning than 24 hours prior as a cold front moved through the eastern United States Saturday morning. Temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia were in the 60s and 70s with scattered reports of dense fog at area airports. The fog should fizzle out throughout the morning with increased daytime heating. Rain chances will also increase as the front moves east Saturday, but limited lift and moisture will limit the scope and coverage of rain to 40% area-wide. The highest odds of rain will be in the eastern Big Bend where the best instability and convective energy will take place along with a threat of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach into the upper 80s Saturday.

FALL, Y’ALL: A cold front is on its way! The Big Bend & South Georgia will see low temperatures between 5 to 10 degrees below average for at least a couple of nights. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/QgRXEGflTo — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) October 16, 2021

The front is forecast to pass to the south of the Big Bend Saturday night and bring in drier, cooler air behind it. Guidance models have trended lower in recent runs with respect to temperatures. Sunday morning lows will be closer to 50 with a few northern locations reaching below 50. There is a very-low risk of a stray shower in the Southeast Big Bend in the morning, but the sky will clear throughout Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine will stick around as high pressure remains in the South Monday through mid week. Lows will be near 50 Monday morning and increase to the lower 50s Tuesday morning with highs going from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The high is forecast to move east early in the week and bring more of an easterly flow, and drag more moisture from the Atlantic.

Wednesday through Friday, high pressure is forecast to move offshore of Georgia and Northeast Florida. This will keep the easterly flow and potentially bring a southeasterly flow late week. With the higher moisture (dewpoints), lows will increase to the lower 60s Thursday and Friday mornings with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will increase to 20% Friday as a cold front will potentially arrive in the East by Friday into next weekend.

