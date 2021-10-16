Cooking with Cherry: Seafood Pizza

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show on Saturday to share her Seafood Pizza recipe.

Ingredients

*8 oz cream cheese, softened

*Pinch of garlic salt

*1 tablespoon mayonnaise

*Dash Of Worcestershire sauce

1 - 12 oz bottle cocktail sauce

1 can lump crab meat, drained and flaked

1 Can shrimp, drained

1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 small can black olives, sliced

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

Directions

Mix the first *4 ingredients in a bowl spread on a round dish to resemble a pizza crust

Spread with cocktail sauce

Sprinkle evenly with the crab and shrimp

Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black olives, onions and bell peppers.

Serve with crackers

