Advertisement

Cooking with Cherry: Seafood Pizza

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show on Saturday to share her Seafood Pizza recipe.

Ingredients

*8 oz cream cheese, softened

*Pinch of garlic salt

*1 tablespoon mayonnaise

*Dash Of Worcestershire sauce

1 - 12 oz bottle cocktail sauce

1 can lump crab meat, drained and flaked

1 Can shrimp, drained

1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 Cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 small can black olives, sliced

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

Directions

Mix the first *4 ingredients in a bowl spread on a round dish to resemble a pizza crust

Spread with cocktail sauce

Sprinkle evenly with the crab and shrimp

Sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, black olives, onions and bell peppers.

Serve with crackers

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost
The DoubleTree Hotel could be sold at auction following the default on a $25 million loan by IB...
DoubleTree Hotel could be sold at public auction following foreclosure

Latest News

Keiser University's Bridget Baxley joined the WCTV set to showcase this gnocchi recipe!
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Keiser University's Bridget Baxley joined the WCTV set to showcase this gnocchi recipe!
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas knows you need the occasional reprieve from clean eats — so she...
Cooking Healthy with Ashley’s cheat meal: Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas knows you need the occasional reprieve from clean eats — so she...
Cooking Healthy with Ashley's cheat meal: Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls