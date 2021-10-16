Advertisement

Florida police chiefs look to expand workers comp eligibility for PTSD victims

Recent studies suggest that 7% to 19% of active-duty police have PTSD related to their work.
Recent studies suggest that 7% to 19% of active-duty police have PTSD related to their work.(WCTV)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter says the number of officers suffering from post traumatic stress is greatly underestimated.

“I’d venture to guess that you’d probably have a hard time finding any officer that doesn’t have some form of it,” said Chief Slaughter.

It was only three years ago that PTSD was added as a recognized line of duty injury covered by workers comp.

Still, many are slipping through the cracks.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Atkinson told lawmakers of a deputy sheriff who had survived a shootout. Five years later he was up for promotion, but turned in his badge out of the blue.

“Had not even spoken to his wife and children. He just wanted to walk out right there because of an incident that happened that had festered over the course of five years,” explained Sheriff Atkinson.

Law enforcement says a big part of the problem is that in order to qualify for workers comp, officers have to point to a specific incident that caused their PTSD and apply for compensation within a year.

“The nature of PTSD, the science shows that you don’t know when those symptoms are going to manifest themselves,” said Chief Slaughter.

Police are hoping lawmakers can tweak PTSD coverage in the 2022 legislative session. At the top of the list: giving officers more time to apply.

“It’s an arbitrary time limit that just doesn’t make any sense. The officers, they may start showing symptoms later on in their career or there may be an accumulative effect of multiple events and right now the current legislation doesn’t do that,” explained Chief Slaughter.

And law enforcement also tells us they believe better PTSD coverage and access to mental health resources could help with officer retention.

They say better trained and more experienced officers will translate to greater public safety as a whole.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
A captain and sergeant from the sheriff’s office managed to stop four cars going at an average...
Franklin Co. deputies arrest sports car drivers for breaking 120 mph on Highway 98
The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
South Georgia clinic raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
An "incel" (involuntarily celibate) is a member of an online subculture of people who define...
FSU doctorate student studies the 2018 yoga studio shooting: ‘There were many warning signs leading up to this tragedy’
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
DOE says LCS policy on masks for asymptomatic students is not in compliance with law