Florida police chiefs look to expand workers comp eligibility for PTSD victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter says the number of officers suffering from post traumatic stress is greatly underestimated.

“I’d venture to guess that you’d probably have a hard time finding any officer that doesn’t have some form of it,” said Chief Slaughter.

It was only three years ago that PTSD was added as a recognized line of duty injury covered by workers comp.

Still, many are slipping through the cracks.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Atkinson told lawmakers of a deputy sheriff who had survived a shootout. Five years later he was up for promotion, but turned in his badge out of the blue.

“Had not even spoken to his wife and children. He just wanted to walk out right there because of an incident that happened that had festered over the course of five years,” explained Sheriff Atkinson.

Law enforcement says a big part of the problem is that in order to qualify for workers comp, officers have to point to a specific incident that caused their PTSD and apply for compensation within a year.

“The nature of PTSD, the science shows that you don’t know when those symptoms are going to manifest themselves,” said Chief Slaughter.

Police are hoping lawmakers can tweak PTSD coverage in the 2022 legislative session. At the top of the list: giving officers more time to apply.

“It’s an arbitrary time limit that just doesn’t make any sense. The officers, they may start showing symptoms later on in their career or there may be an accumulative effect of multiple events and right now the current legislation doesn’t do that,” explained Chief Slaughter.

And law enforcement also tells us they believe better PTSD coverage and access to mental health resources could help with officer retention.

They say better trained and more experienced officers will translate to greater public safety as a whole.

