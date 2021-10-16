Advertisement

Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 15, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Trinity Christian at Florida High
  • Chiefland at Lafayette
  • West Florida at Wakulla
  • Dade Christian at Bainbridge
  • Lowndes at Tift County
  • South Walton at North Florida Christian
  • Mariana at Maclay
  • Santa Fe at St. John Paul II
  • Rickards at Mosley
  • Choctaw at Lincoln
  • Southwest Georgia Academy at Brookwood
  • Buchholz at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

