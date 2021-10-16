Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 15, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

Trinity Christian at Florida High

Chiefland at Lafayette

West Florida at Wakulla

Dade Christian at Bainbridge

Lowndes at Tift County

South Walton at North Florida Christian

Mariana at Maclay

Santa Fe at St. John Paul II

Rickards at Mosley

Choctaw at Lincoln

Southwest Georgia Academy at Brookwood

Buchholz at Chiles

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

