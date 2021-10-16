Advertisement

FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker

Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies Tournament Thursday night.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida State University student is riding high this week, returning from fulfilling a life-long dream in Las Vegas where she played on one of poker’s biggest stages.

Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies Tournament Thursday night.

The Viera Beach native joined hundreds of other women from across the country who travelled to Vegas to compete. Gruber made it to day 2 of the event, and came within just a few dozen contestants from winning prize money.

It was a big accomplishment, especially for a for a first time competitor. Gruber told WCTV that her dad passed along his passion for poker, teaching her at the kitchen table when she was 15.

At age 18, Gruber started playing in tournaments here in Florida, and quickly found success.

It was always a goal of Gruber’s to head to Vegas as soon as possible, but unfortunately, her 21st birthday arrived during the pandemic.

The goal delayed, but not defeated, as she eventually made her way to Sin City this week.

Gruber said she even made friends on the trip, something she didn’t expect.

“It’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me... I’ve never met a girl my age in Florida that plays poker. And there’s not many women that play. I never went to make friends because it’s a lot of people who play way way older than I was,” explained Gruber.

Another passion of hers is picking up trash along Tallahassee’s roads. She said it began during the pandemic, with just one bucket.

Soon, the online poker community donated funds to help her buy better equipment. She’s now picked up over 300 5-gallon buckets of trash in the past year.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
A captain and sergeant from the sheriff’s office managed to stop four cars going at an average...
Franklin Co. deputies arrest sports car drivers for breaking 120 mph on Highway 98
The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Recent studies suggest that 7% to 19% of active-duty police have PTSD related to their work.
Florida police chiefs look to expand workers comp eligibility for PTSD victims
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
South Georgia clinic raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
An "incel" (involuntarily celibate) is a member of an online subculture of people who define...
FSU doctorate student studies the 2018 yoga studio shooting: ‘There were many warning signs leading up to this tragedy’
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
DOE says LCS policy on masks for asymptomatic students is not in compliance with law