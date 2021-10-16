Advertisement

Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An incident at the Deep South Fair in Thomas County sparked a bit of panic among fairgoers Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, a ride malfunctioned, forcing riders to be stuck for a period of time. One of the people on the ride reportedly had a panic attack, prompting EMS to respond. No one was injured, and the ride restarted afterwards, according to TCSO.

Witness video of the incident shows a number of people running towards the ride. The person recording the video can be heard shouting, “the ride fell down, and it was all the way up in the air and it just fell down.”

WCTV reached out to the Deep South Fair for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Brace yourselves: Fall is coming. But for how long? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the answer...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16
Brace yourselves: Fall is coming. But for how long? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the answer...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16
Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament