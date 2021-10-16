Advertisement

South Georgia clinic raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vita Vascular Medical Center, located in Thomasville, specializes in all things breast cancer - including detection, treatment and surgery.

On Friday, the staff put on a walk and cookout for the community to show their support.

Those who donated were able to come out grab some food, dunk a doctor in the water tank and learn about the impact of breast cancer.

Dr. Greg Patterson, a surgeon at Vita, says breast cancer awareness is personal to him after having lost two sisters to the disease. He knows the importance of support and early detection.

Breast cancer survivor Gerriann Kennedy is a former patient of Dr. Patterson. She said that after her diagnosis, she decided to also dedicate her life to supporting other fighters.

“It’s been 10 years this month since he did my surgery. So, it’s definitely something that is close to me and very personal. Kicking cancer, I started serving on the board within a few years after my diagnosis and participated ever since,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says through the organization she’s able to help provide gas to breast cancer fighters who are traveling far for treatment - along with covering other bills and clothing, specifically for surgery.

Doctors from Archbold Medical Center and other community members were in attendance at the event and donated to the cause.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
A captain and sergeant from the sheriff’s office managed to stop four cars going at an average...
Franklin Co. deputies arrest sports car drivers for breaking 120 mph on Highway 98
The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Two donated teddy bears patiently wait to be given to a child in need.
‘Chaney’s Champions’ donates teddy bears to children’s hospitals, first responders
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker
Florida A&M University reported on Wednesday that the school has joined a partnership with the...
FAMU collaborates with Chevron, Fab Foundation to create high-tech ‘Fab Labs’
The 63rd Annual Deep South Agricultural fair has returned to Thomasville.
Deep South fair returns to South Georgia