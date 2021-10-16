South Georgia clinic raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vita Vascular Medical Center, located in Thomasville, specializes in all things breast cancer - including detection, treatment and surgery.

On Friday, the staff put on a walk and cookout for the community to show their support.

Those who donated were able to come out grab some food, dunk a doctor in the water tank and learn about the impact of breast cancer.

Dr. Greg Patterson, a surgeon at Vita, says breast cancer awareness is personal to him after having lost two sisters to the disease. He knows the importance of support and early detection.

Breast cancer survivor Gerriann Kennedy is a former patient of Dr. Patterson. She said that after her diagnosis, she decided to also dedicate her life to supporting other fighters.

“It’s been 10 years this month since he did my surgery. So, it’s definitely something that is close to me and very personal. Kicking cancer, I started serving on the board within a few years after my diagnosis and participated ever since,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says through the organization she’s able to help provide gas to breast cancer fighters who are traveling far for treatment - along with covering other bills and clothing, specifically for surgery.

Doctors from Archbold Medical Center and other community members were in attendance at the event and donated to the cause.

