Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You may remember a story WCTV ran a few months ago on the local fishing duo that qualified for the amateur Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament.

Now just one month away, the two men are gearing up to head to Missouri, gathering their equipment and trying new techniques as they look to take on a platform and environment they’ve never experienced before.

Despite the challenge, they feel they’re prepared for what’s to come.

“I wouldn’t want to say it braggingly or anything but I think, I think we’re ready. I think we’re ready. As long as we can get around them I’m pretty sure we’re going to catch it. Yeah, as long as we can see them,” said the amateur fisherman Travis Clark and Preston Williams.

The tournament will be held November 19th to the 21st in Table Rock Lake, Missouri. The pair is hoping to crowdfund enough money to cover their travel and lodging, as well as their gear.

You can find their GoFundMe here.

