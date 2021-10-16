Advertisement

Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You may remember a story WCTV ran a few months ago on the local fishing duo that qualified for the amateur Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament.

Now just one month away, the two men are gearing up to head to Missouri, gathering their equipment and trying new techniques as they look to take on a platform and environment they’ve never experienced before.

Despite the challenge, they feel they’re prepared for what’s to come.

“I wouldn’t want to say it braggingly or anything but I think, I think we’re ready. I think we’re ready. As long as we can get around them I’m pretty sure we’re going to catch it. Yeah, as long as we can see them,” said the amateur fisherman Travis Clark and Preston Williams.

The tournament will be held November 19th to the 21st in Table Rock Lake, Missouri. The pair is hoping to crowdfund enough money to cover their travel and lodging, as well as their gear.

You can find their GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Southern Kings are making their way to the Big Bend area and they’re looking...
Tallahassee set to get its own professional basketball team
A captain and sergeant from the sheriff’s office managed to stop four cars going at an average...
Franklin Co. deputies arrest sports car drivers for breaking 120 mph on Highway 98
The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021
In South Georgia today, the Thomasville Police Department was inundated with donations of...
‘Chaney’s Champions’ donates teddy bears to Thomasville children
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker
Researchers found that there many warning signs leading up to this tragedy, but officials...
FSU College of Social Work studies 'incel terrorism'