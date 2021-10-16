Advertisement

Tallahassee Greek Festival returns

After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the...
After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the same great attractions as before.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s back like it never left. After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the same great attractions as before.

Thousands gathered throughout the day to enjoy all the festival has to offer.

This year’s Greek Food Festival brought back all the favorites - tasty cuisine, great entertainment and all the jewelry, clothing and sounds that encompass the Greek culture.

Participants here told WCTV that this event is something they look forward to every year, and explained it’s a can’t-miss.

“Well this is a no-miss event every year and it’s quite a gift to the community. We’re grateful to them for pulling this off every year, and it’s just something that has put Tallahassee on the map for a lot of people,” said Tallahassee resident Michael Bell.

Bell says he loves that the event is kid-friendly, and allows anyone and everyone to experience something different at each booth they step into.

By 3:30 p.m., and the pastries were already sold-out. It just goes to show how popular this event really is.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Two donated teddy bears patiently wait to be given to a child in need.
‘Chaney’s Champions’ donates teddy bears to Thomasville children
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker
Doctors in South Georgia traded in their white coats for pink today in observance of Breast...
South Georgia clinic raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Florida A&M University reported on Wednesday that the school has joined a partnership with the...
FAMU collaborates with Chevron, Fab Foundation to create high-tech ‘Fab Labs’