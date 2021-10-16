Tallahassee Greek Festival returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s back like it never left. After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the same great attractions as before.

Thousands gathered throughout the day to enjoy all the festival has to offer.

This year’s Greek Food Festival brought back all the favorites - tasty cuisine, great entertainment and all the jewelry, clothing and sounds that encompass the Greek culture.

Participants here told WCTV that this event is something they look forward to every year, and explained it’s a can’t-miss.

“Well this is a no-miss event every year and it’s quite a gift to the community. We’re grateful to them for pulling this off every year, and it’s just something that has put Tallahassee on the map for a lot of people,” said Tallahassee resident Michael Bell.

Bell says he loves that the event is kid-friendly, and allows anyone and everyone to experience something different at each booth they step into.

By 3:30 p.m., and the pastries were already sold-out. It just goes to show how popular this event really is.

