Tallahassee Science Fest inspires children to study STEM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TCC and the city of Tallahassee hosted the 10th annual Tallahassee Science Festival on Saturday.

Several organizations from across the Big Bend participated, and used fun hands-on activities for kids to show that science, technology, engineering and math are all around us.

A volunteer told WCTV many of the kids were excited to take part and explore.

“I grew up in Tallahassee and I used to go to the challenger learning center and learn all about astronomy and stuff like that and astronauts,” said volunteer Lindsay rogers. “I think it’s really great to be able to do that for young kids now.”

She adds that’s she glad to see the festival back, after it was put on pause due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.