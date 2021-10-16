Advertisement

Tallahassee Science Fest inspires children to study STEM

TCC and the city of Tallahassee hosted the 10th annual Tallahassee Science Festival on Saturday.
TCC and the city of Tallahassee hosted the 10th annual Tallahassee Science Festival on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TCC and the city of Tallahassee hosted the 10th annual Tallahassee Science Festival on Saturday.

Several organizations from across the Big Bend participated, and used fun hands-on activities for kids to show that science, technology, engineering and math are all around us.

A volunteer told WCTV many of the kids were excited to take part and explore.

“I grew up in Tallahassee and I used to go to the challenger learning center and learn all about astronomy and stuff like that and astronauts,” said volunteer Lindsay rogers. “I think it’s really great to be able to do that for young kids now.”

She adds that’s she glad to see the festival back, after it was put on pause due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

Full Force Throttle, a biking group in Tallahassee, held their fifth annual food giveaway for...
Biker group organizes food drive for homeless
After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the...
Tallahassee Greek Festival returns
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday night in a...
TFD quickly extinguishes residential fire
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership