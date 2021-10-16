Advertisement

TFD quickly extinguishes residential fire

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday night in a residential area.
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday night in a residential area.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday night in a residential area.

At 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2100 block of Jefferson Road.

The 911 caller, a neighbor, reported fire coming from the rear roof of the structure. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke showing from a mobile home.

A quick interior attack was performed, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was investigated and determined to have started in an electrical outlet inside the residence.

All occupants escaped without injury, while 3 individuals were displaced.

The following TFD units responded; Rescue 12, Tanker 12, Truck 16, Engine 16, Engine 7, Fire Med 1, Battalion Chief 1 and Battalion Chief 2.

Units from Jefferson County Fire Department along with LCSO and LCEMS assisted at this incident.

