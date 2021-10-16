TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, five fire department units saw heavy fire and heavy smoke coming from the Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership buildings located on Capital Cir NE.

Red Hills Powersports after the fires had been extinguished. (WCTV)

Units initially tried to go inside and do a quick interior attack but were unsuccessful and went into a defensive attack to stop the fire, according to TFD.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire, and TFD is still investigating the cause

”I think today was handled very well, in a very professional manner the way we do it at the Tallahassee Fire Department, and we got things done,” said Graham Reid, TFD Battalion Chief. “I just wish that we could’ve gotten out here quicker or known about the call quicker so we could have saved any product that was in the building.”

The owners tell WCTV that the building is a total loss and while they are devastated, they want everyone to know they will be back soon better than ever.

This incident is still under investigation.

