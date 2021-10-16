Advertisement

TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership

TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, five fire department units saw heavy fire and heavy smoke coming from the Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership buildings located on Capital Cir NE.

Red Hills Powersports after the fires had been extinguished.
Red Hills Powersports after the fires had been extinguished.(WCTV)

Units initially tried to go inside and do a quick interior attack but were unsuccessful and went into a defensive attack to stop the fire, according to TFD.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire, and TFD is still investigating the cause

”I think today was handled very well, in a very professional manner the way we do it at the Tallahassee Fire Department, and we got things done,” said Graham Reid, TFD Battalion Chief. “I just wish that we could’ve gotten out here quicker or known about the call quicker so we could have saved any product that was in the building.”

The owners tell WCTV that the building is a total loss and while they are devastated, they want everyone to know they will be back soon better than ever.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The press release says the defendant, Monterice Kenon, was driving down that street while under...
Gadsden County man convicted of DUI manslaughter from Thanksgiving 2015
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Events include the Tallahassee Greek Food Festival, the Florida State University Cross Country...
Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Latest News

After a one-year hiatus, the Greek Festival has returned to Tallahassee and is bringing the...
Tallahassee Greek Festival returns
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday night in a...
TFD quickly extinguishes residential fire
Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported
Brace yourselves: Fall is coming. But for how long? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the answer...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 16