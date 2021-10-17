Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say

At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (Gray News) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a high school football game Friday night that left at least four people injured, according to news outlets in Mobile, Alabama.

WKRG and WALA report that 19-year-old Jai Scott was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The Friday shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

The chief initially said two of the four people shot were juveniles, and that all four went to hospitals, where one was reported in critical condition.

According to WKRG, however, Mobile Police are now reporting five people were shot, and that one victim’s injuries are life-threatening, and the other four victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Police initially said witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting, according to WKRG and WALA.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

