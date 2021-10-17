Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 17

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fall. Is. Here.

Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the 50s over the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning, but all reporting stations hit the 50s by 9 a.m. A sunny sky is forecast to stick around for the rest of Sunday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A small craft advisory was issued through Sunday afternoon for the coastal and offshore waters with breezy conditions expected over the water and inland as the north to north-northeasterly flow is forecast to continue.

Lows will be back into the upper 40s to the lower 50s, though some upper-level clouds could impact how low the temperatures go Monday morning. A mostly sunny and sunny sky is forecast to stick around through mid week with highs reaching to the upper 70s Monday and increasing to the mid 80s Wednesday. Lows will climb into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday morning.

High pressure at the surface, which was over Texas Sunday morning, is forecast to slide east into the Atlantic by late Wednesday. This placement will allow for an east to southeasterly flow at the surface and begin to slowly increase surface dewpoints. The higher moisture will bring low temperatures back into the 60s starting Thursday morning and remain through Saturday. Increased moisture along with the potential of a cold front will bring slight rain chances (for now) Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership
Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy

Latest News

Legitimate fall has arrived, but how long will it all last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 17
Hannah’s Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct. 16, 2021.
Hannah’s Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct. 16, 2021
Brace yourselves: Fall is coming. But for how long? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the answer...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 16
Brace yourselves: Fall is coming. But for how long? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the answer...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16