Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fall. Is. Here.

Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the 50s over the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning, but all reporting stations hit the 50s by 9 a.m. A sunny sky is forecast to stick around for the rest of Sunday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A small craft advisory was issued through Sunday afternoon for the coastal and offshore waters with breezy conditions expected over the water and inland as the north to north-northeasterly flow is forecast to continue.

Lows will be back into the upper 40s to the lower 50s, though some upper-level clouds could impact how low the temperatures go Monday morning. A mostly sunny and sunny sky is forecast to stick around through mid week with highs reaching to the upper 70s Monday and increasing to the mid 80s Wednesday. Lows will climb into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday morning.

High pressure at the surface, which was over Texas Sunday morning, is forecast to slide east into the Atlantic by late Wednesday. This placement will allow for an east to southeasterly flow at the surface and begin to slowly increase surface dewpoints. The higher moisture will bring low temperatures back into the 60s starting Thursday morning and remain through Saturday. Increased moisture along with the potential of a cold front will bring slight rain chances (for now) Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.