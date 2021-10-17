Advertisement

Coast Guard medevacs boater near Pensacola, Florida

The Coast Guard reported Saturday that they had successfully rescued an injured boater near Pensacola Bay, Florida.(United States Coast Guard)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Coast Guard reported Saturday that they had successfully rescued an injured boater near Pensacola Bay, Florida.

According to the Coast Guard’s press release, Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Pensacola received a call at approximately 2 p.m. from a 911 operator, relaying that a man had been struck by a propeller.

The Coast Guard coordinated with local emergency medical service personnel and launched a 25-foot Response Boat. A small crew of medical personnel were aboard.

Once on the scene, first responders administered first-aid. The injured man was then evacuated to Naval Air Station Pensacola, according to the report.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

