Tallahassee groups raise awareness for White Cane Safety Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several groups in the Capital City are working to raise awareness for White Cane Safety Day.

The groups plan to walk from Leroy Collins Library to Park Avenue in downtown Tallahassee.

People who use white canes are signaling that they are blind or visually impaired, and the distinction helps them traverse safely and prevent misunderstandings and accidents.

The day is celebrated to recognize the independence that the white cane provides to those who are visually impaired or blind and the accomplishments of the blind and visually impaired community, as well as recognizing the safety laws put into place to help the people who use it.

“Cars almost hitting them, some people have been hit. So this is a way to let the community know, not just what the white cane means to someone who is using it, but also to be aware that we are out in the community, to keep an eye out for us, to understand the laws that we have the right away when we are using our canes,” explained Kimberly Galban-Countryman, CEO of the service organization Lighthouse of the Big Bend.

According to the Braille Institute, other safety tips to keep in mind are to stop your car at least 5 feet from the crosswalk, and avoid honking at people using a white cane

