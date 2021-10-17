Advertisement

Tallahassee groups raise awareness for White Cane Safety Day

White Cane Safety Day is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on October 15 of each year since 1964. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.(Jeff Chavez)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several groups in the Capital City are working to raise awareness for White Cane Safety Day.

The groups plan to walk from Leroy Collins Library to Park Avenue in downtown Tallahassee.

People who use white canes are signaling that they are blind or visually impaired, and the distinction helps them traverse safely and prevent misunderstandings and accidents.

The day is celebrated to recognize the independence that the white cane provides to those who are visually impaired or blind and the accomplishments of the blind and visually impaired community, as well as recognizing the safety laws put into place to help the people who use it.

“Cars almost hitting them, some people have been hit. So this is a way to let the community know, not just what the white cane means to someone who is using it, but also to be aware that we are out in the community, to keep an eye out for us, to understand the laws that we have the right away when we are using our canes,” explained Kimberly Galban-Countryman, CEO of the service organization Lighthouse of the Big Bend.

According to the Braille Institute, other safety tips to keep in mind are to stop your car at least 5 feet from the crosswalk, and avoid honking at people using a white cane

