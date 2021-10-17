Tallahassee Southern Kings hold first tryouts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, 40 of some of the Big Bend’s best basketball players took to the court at Northside Community Center to tryout for Tallahassee’s new professional basketball team, the Southern Kings.

The players went through a compilation of drills and five-on-five play to narrow down to just 12 guys for the roster, as well as multiple practice squad players.

The team says their roster and home game location will be revealed very soon.

