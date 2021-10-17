Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting on Ocala Road

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road.

One victim, an adult man, was found by officers in a parking lot. He suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to TPD.

This is an open and active investigation, says TPD.

If you witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, please call 850-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership
Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021

Latest News

The Coast Guard reported Saturday that they had successfully rescued an injured boater near...
Coast Guard medevacs boater near Pensacola, Florida
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
Legitimate fall has arrived, but how long will it all last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 17
Legitimate fall has arrived, but how long will it all last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 17