TPD investigating shooting on Ocala Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 3:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road.

One victim, an adult man, was found by officers in a parking lot. He suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to TPD.

This is an open and active investigation, says TPD.

If you witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, please call 850-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

