Annette Taddeo enters race for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - State Sen. Annette Taddeo is entering the Democratic primary for governor in Florida. She made her announcement Monday and now will battle U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Taddeo was Crist’s running mate in his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014. In a phone interview, her focus was more on DeSantis. She criticized the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his fight with local school boards who approve mask mandates for students.

Taddeo has served in the Senate since 2017 and has also twice run for Congress.

