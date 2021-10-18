Advertisement

Annette Taddeo enters race for Florida governor

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29,...
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - State Sen. Annette Taddeo is entering the Democratic primary for governor in Florida. She made her announcement Monday and now will battle U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Taddeo was Crist’s running mate in his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014. In a phone interview, her focus was more on DeSantis. She criticized the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his fight with local school boards who approve mask mandates for students.

Taddeo has served in the Senate since 2017 and has also twice run for Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, injures man
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
TPD investigating shooting at Aqua Club apartments
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 17, 2021

Latest News

In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
DOE says LCS policy on masks for asymptomatic students is not in compliance with law
Citizens Advisory Council meeting
Citizens Advisory Council addresses gun violence in Tallahassee
Eight Florida districts have been told they must comply with the state's ruling on masks and...
Mask Rule Faces New Challenge
Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote...
FDOE gives Leon County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask ruling