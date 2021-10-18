Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Upper-level clouds have likely helped to keep temperatures in check Monday, but that cloud cover is forecast to remain through much of the night. Clearing is expected around dawn Tuesday morning with the morning low between the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s near the coast. The sky will become mostly sunny for the rest of Tuesday with highs closer to 80.

As high pressure in the Southeast shifts east to the offshore waters of the Carolinas Wednesday, the wind will become more east to southeasterly. This wind shift will increase moisture as well as the morning lows back into the 60s. Rain chances Wednesday will be at 10% with a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will increase to 30% with an isolated chance of a thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A cold front is forecast to move into the eastern United States late in the week, but global operational guidance models differ on what to do with the front. The European model digs an upper-level trough of low pressure in the eastern U.S. - strong enough to force a front through the viewing area Saturday and dry things out again. The American GFS model disagrees, and brings a weaker trough aloft and keeps the front well to the north of the area during the weekend. The lack of consensus with guidance models keeps the confidence low and, also, the rain chances. For now, rain chances will be between 10% and 20% Saturday through next Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. Trends in guidance will continue to be monitored over the next few days.

