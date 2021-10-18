Chocolate Chip ‘N Bits Brittle from Barb’s Brittles
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup softened butter
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoon (tsp) vanilla extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour 1
- teaspoon (tsp) baking powder
- ½ teaspoon (tsp) baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup brittle bits
- 2 cups chocolate chips
METHOD
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk in brittle bits.
In a medium bowl cream together butter and sugars. Beat in eggs (one at a time) and then add the vanilla extract. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips.
Chill the batter until cold (preferably overnight). Using a cookie scoop place batter onto parchment paper. Bake cookies until they are a golden color and edges are set.
Leave cookies on the baking sheet to cool. Transfer to a cooling rack
