Chocolate Chip ‘N Bits Brittle from Barb’s Brittles

INGREDIENTS

1 cup softened butter

3/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoon (tsp) vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour 1

teaspoon (tsp) baking powder

½ teaspoon (tsp) baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup brittle bits

2 cups chocolate chips

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk in brittle bits.

In a medium bowl cream together butter and sugars. Beat in eggs (one at a time) and then add the vanilla extract. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips.

Chill the batter until cold (preferably overnight). Using a cookie scoop place batter onto parchment paper. Bake cookies until they are a golden color and edges are set.

Leave cookies on the baking sheet to cool. Transfer to a cooling rack

