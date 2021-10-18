Advertisement

Chocolate Chip ‘N Bits Brittle from Barb’s Brittles

By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup softened butter
  • 3/4 cup white sugar
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoon (tsp) vanilla extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour 1
  • teaspoon (tsp) baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon (tsp) baking soda
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup brittle bits
  • 2 cups chocolate chips

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk in brittle bits.

In a medium bowl cream together butter and sugars. Beat in eggs (one at a time) and then add the vanilla extract. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips.

Chill the batter until cold (preferably overnight). Using a cookie scoop place batter onto parchment paper. Bake cookies until they are a golden color and edges are set.

Leave cookies on the baking sheet to cool. Transfer to a cooling rack

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, injures man
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
TPD investigating shooting at Aqua Club apartments
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 17, 2021

Latest News

The mastermind behind Barb's Brittles showcased this tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies...
Chocolate Chip 'N Bits Brittle Cookies
Seafood Pizza
Cooking with Cherry: Seafood Pizza
Keiser University's Bridget Baxley joined the WCTV set to showcase this gnocchi recipe!
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce
Keiser University's Bridget Baxley joined the WCTV set to showcase this gnocchi recipe!
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce