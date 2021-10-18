First armless pilot and Taekwondo black belt to speak at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced that Jessica Cox, the world’s first licensed armless pilot, will speak at the school Monday night as part of its annual Disability Conversation Series.

Monday’s event, dubbed “A Conversation with Jessica Cox,” is the sixth speaking event in this year’s series, organized by the FSU University of Choice, a student-led advocacy group at Florida State University that fosters relationships, builds community relations, and advocates for the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The event will be held at the FSU Globe and Multicultural Engagement building from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, according to FSU UoC’s press release.

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, and FSU kicks off its Disability Awareness Week with this event and celebrates the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Born without arms, Jessica Cox is a pilot, author, speaker and a leading advocate for full inclusion of persons with disabilities in the marketplace. She believes in a future where people passionately pursue their dreams with the resilience to overcome any challenge.

Her 2015 book, Disarm Your Limits, highlights Jessica’s triumphs over adversity and gives readers a formula for success.

Jessica’s accomplishments include a Guinness World Record as the first woman to fly an airplane with her feet, Goodwill Ambassador, being named one of the Top 15 Filipino Motivational Speakers and the first black belt without arms in the American Taekwondo Association. Jessica has gone on to earn her second, third, and fourth-degree black belts.

Even though she had a fear of being in an airplane, Jessica persisted.

About her commitment to become a pilot, she said, “I wanted to motivate others to not let fear stand in the way of their opportunities.”

