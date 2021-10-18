Advertisement

GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County

Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the drowning of a 1-year-old boy in Grady County. Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says. Two days earlier, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help in the investigation, a press release says.

The drowning happened around 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 at a home off of Old Highway 84 in Grady County. Deputies and first responders who arrived at the scene found the boy unresponsive, the release says.

First responders immediately tried lifesaving procedures to save Newberry’s life. He was taken to a hospital in the area via ambulance, then transferred to a pediatric specialty unit in Tallahassee that same day, the release says.

Newberry died at a Tallahassee hospital between 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, the release says. The Florida Medical Examiner’s Office in Leon County performed an autopsy on the boy.

“The results of the autopsy are currently pending. This case is active and ongoing,” the GBI’s release says.

If you have any information on this case, call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-1339.

