Moody AFB will be testing emergency response and lockdown procedures this week

VALDOSTA, GA. (WCTV) - If you live near or work at Moody Air Force Base, be prepared for gate closures, traffic delays and an increase in emergency vehicles. The reason is because base officials will be practicing for an active shooter situation as well as testing their emergency response and lockdown procedures this week.

The simulations will begin Monday, October 18th and run until Friday the 22nd.

Moody officials say residents will see an increase in military and civilian first responders using their lights and sirens as they enter into the base and while on the base grounds.

All personnel on the base are expected to follow the instructions given by responders and facility managers.

