Advertisement

Seminoles garner Top 20 ranking in AP preseason poll

Florida State plays Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday, December 12.
Florida State plays Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday, December 12.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team will open the 2021/22 season as the #20 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25, released on Monday.

The Seminoles are the only team from the state of Florida to be ranked in the preseason poll and are one of four ACC teams ranked to start the year, along with Duke (#9), North Carolina (#19) and Virginia (#25).

Gonzaga sits atop the preseason rankings, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.

Defending champion Baylor is ranked eighth.

For the full preseason Top 25, click here.

FSU opens their season on November 10 by hosting Penn.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, injures man
TFD responded to a fire at Red Hills Powersports motorcycle dealership on Capital Cir NE.
TFD responds to fire at Tallahassee motorcycle dealership
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
TPD investigating shooting at Aqua Club apartments
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 17, 2021

Latest News

On Saturday, 40 of some of the Big Bend’s best basketball players took to the court at...
Tallahassee Southern Kings hold first tryouts
Football Friday Night: October 15, 2021
Travis Clark and Preston Williams are gearing up to head to Missouri for the Bass Pro National...
Tallahassee duo heading to Bass Pro National Fishing Tournament
Sammie Gruber, a fifth-year student at FSU, competed in the World Series of Poker Ladies...
FSU student competes in the World Series of Poker