Seminoles garner Top 20 ranking in AP preseason poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team will open the 2021/22 season as the #20 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25, released on Monday.

The Seminoles are the only team from the state of Florida to be ranked in the preseason poll and are one of four ACC teams ranked to start the year, along with Duke (#9), North Carolina (#19) and Virginia (#25).

Gonzaga sits atop the preseason rankings, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.

Defending champion Baylor is ranked eighth.

For the full preseason Top 25, click here.

FSU opens their season on November 10 by hosting Penn.

