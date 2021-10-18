Tallahassee residents ‘make strides’ for cancer research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk drew thousands of participants to Cascades Park on Sunday.

The event raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society. Each foot forward marked a step up for breast cancer research.

“The American Cancer Society is the leading funder of research, just behind the U.S. government. We give free rides to cancer patients to treatment, and we also have our Hope Lodges, which is free lodging for cancer patients undergoing treatment near a large hospital,” explained Wendy Benedict, Senior Development Manager for ACS.

Participants were there to raise money for research, celebrate survivors and support those who are still fighting.

“If I can’t run, I walk. If I can’t walk, I crawl,” said Tallahassee resident Michelle Mecca.

One of those survivors in attendance was Jenny Nash, who was diagnosed in 2014. She has since completed 52 rounds of chemotherapy.

“I had so much support, and it’s one of the reasons that I volunteer with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. I want people to have that same kind of support,” said Nash.

Her experiences with cancer are unfortunately still not over.

“Three of us in the same family, same two parents, all with breast cancer, but different types of breast cancer,” said Nash.

In 2019, Nash’s brother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Then, this year, her sister’s triple negative breast cancer came back.

“When my sister’s recurred, that’s always in the back of a survivor’s mind. Is that it can come back,” said Nash.

She says that’s why each stride on the pavement is so important - she’s here to support survivors, and to never give up.

Event organizers hope to raise $125,000 for the American Cancer Society.

“So much of the American Cancer Society’s money goes toward research. And every year we survive, there’s more treatments available,” said Nash.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer raises money all year long for the American Cancer Society.

