Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens confirmed to WALB News 10 on Monday that three people have been killed, and his office will be assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office identified Larry Eugene Calloway, Jr. as a suspect in connection to the incident.

The GBI said two people were shot to death on Oak Street in Bronwood and another person was shot and later died from their injuries on Stonewall Street in Dawson.

The victims have been identified as John Baisden, Sr., 54, Joshua Brown, 19, and Ida Mae Johnson, 57.

On Monday, the Terrell County sheriff said Calloway flipped the car he was driving in on a county round about 10 miles from Dawson. Bowens said Calloway ran after the crash.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Calloway was captured on Chambliss Road in Parrott, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Update! Larry Calloway has been taken into custody at this time. Thanks to everyone that provided helpful tips in his apprehension. There are no other lookouts at this time . Posted by Dawson Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

“Calloway is in a relationship with a family member of the three victims,” the GBI said in a release. “He is currently at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, receiving medical treatment after allegedly ingesting pills. He will be taken to the Terrell County Jail once released.”

Calloway was charged with felony murder in connection to the three deaths, according to the GBI.

