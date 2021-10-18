Advertisement

Update: Victims in Terrell Co. triple homicide identified, suspect charged

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a...
The Terrell County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a triple homicide. The scene is on Oak Street in Bronwood.(WALB)
By Dave Miller, Molly Godley and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens confirmed to WALB News 10 on Monday that three people have been killed, and his office will be assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office identified Larry Eugene Calloway, Jr. as a suspect in connection to the incident.

The GBI said two people were shot to death on Oak Street in Bronwood and another person was shot and later died from their injuries on Stonewall Street in Dawson.

The victims have been identified as John Baisden, Sr., 54, Joshua Brown, 19, and Ida Mae Johnson, 57.

On Monday, the Terrell County sheriff said Calloway flipped the car he was driving in on a county round about 10 miles from Dawson. Bowens said Calloway ran after the crash.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Calloway was captured on Chambliss Road in Parrott, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Update! Larry Calloway has been taken into custody at this time. Thanks to everyone that provided helpful tips in his apprehension. There are no other lookouts at this time .

Posted by Dawson Police Department on Monday, October 18, 2021

“Calloway is in a relationship with a family member of the three victims,” the GBI said in a release. “He is currently at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, receiving medical treatment after allegedly ingesting pills. He will be taken to the Terrell County Jail once released.”

Calloway was charged with felony murder in connection to the three deaths, according to the GBI.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
TPD investigating shooting at Aqua Club apartments
Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is now scheduled to stand trial in January 2022.
State attorney accused of bribery, extortion to stand trial in 2022
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless
A popular Tallahassee motorcycle dealership, where many motorcycle clubs once passed through,...
Red Hills fire still under investigation, no cause known yet
Red Hills Powersports after the fires had been extinguished.
Red Hills fire still under investigation, no cause known yet
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
Fackender says he and other members of Good Shepherd Catholic church plan to return to Haiti as...
“We’re praying for them:’ Tallahassee-based missionaries react to Haiti kidnappings