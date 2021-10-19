FDACS suspends more gun licenses in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has suspended six more gun licenses belonging to people involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried initially authorized the suspension of 22 concealed carry licenses of Capitol rioters from the Sunshine State in July. Tuesday morning, Fried announced more suspensions, and she says more will come if more charges and sentences come down.

Fried says people who stormed the Capitol committed domestic terrorism and treasonous actions, and they should be held responsible for their actions.

“While Florida has the shameful distinction of being home to the largest proportion of individuals charged in relation to the insurrection, our department has been using its lawful authority and carrying out its legal duty to suspend the licenses of anyone charged with disqualifying offenses,” said Fried.

FDACS’s Divison of Licensing not only overlooks the state’s concealed weapon licensing program, it is also in charge of private investigative, private security and recovery services industries’ licenses.

“The division’s regulatory oversight of private investigative, private security, and recovery services includes licensing, enforcing compliance standards, and ensuring public protection from unethical business practices and unlicensed activity,” the press release says.

The press release also says FDACS is legally required to immediately suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a disqualifying offense.

“Once a judgement is rendered, if the sentence disqualifies, FDACS can and must revoke the license,” the press release says.

