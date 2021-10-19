Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

One responder told KTRK it was “a miracle” that all passengers and crew had survived.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters have put out nearly all the flames, but much of the plane had burned up.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipp Newberry died on Friday, Oct. 15, the Ivey Funeral Home website says.
GBI investigating 1-year-old boy’s drowning in Grady County
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister is now scheduled to stand trial in January 2022.
State attorney accused of bribery, extortion to stand trial in 2022
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just...
TPD investigating shooting at Aqua Club apartments

Latest News

Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
The ACLU and an attorney for the family says the 10-year-old girl’s rights were violated when...
ACLU takes issue with 10-year-old Hawaii girl’s arrest at school for drawing a picture
Art Myers is retiring at the end of this year. Join us as he says goodbye to Tallahassee,...
Art Appreciation;
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital...
US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids