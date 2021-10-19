Red Hills fire still under investigation, no cause known yet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A popular Tallahassee motorcycle dealership, where many motorcycle clubs once passed through, went up in flames over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to Red Hills Powersports around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials are currently trying to figure out the cause.

The owners of Red Hills Powersports say the building is a total loss, a tragic outcome for the business and their customers.

“When we heard about it, everybody felt really bad for them, that they lost the building because we supported them so much and they supported us as well,” said Tony Wilkerson, member of the Tallahassee chapter of The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

Wilkerson said the club has worked with Red Hills Powersports on a number of events with the riding community for more than a decade.

“We’ve always been there as well trying to make sure we’re there for them as well. So, we’re really going to miss them. Hopefully they’re up and running again real soon so we can be back in business again with them,” said Wilkerson.

The Tallahassee Fire Department, along with the Florida Fire Marshall’s office, continue to investigate.

And while Red Hills Powersports remains closed for now, the riding community hopes to see the dealership up and running in the future.

“They make you feel at home when you’re there, so it was really nice and loving,” said Sheila Williams, member of the Tallahassee chapter of The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

TFD says no one was hurt in the fire.

WCTV reached out to the owners of Red Hills today for comment. A spokesperson tells us they are thankful and appreciative to the whole community.

They plan to be back one day soon, better than ever.

