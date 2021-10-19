Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured subjects.

Burglary suspects in Wakulla County. (Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office)

Burglary suspect in Wakulla County. (Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office)

These suspects are wanted for questioning in regards to a recent burglary and theft in Wakulla County.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the pictured subjects or any other information regarding this case, is requested to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Buddy Spence at 850-745-7100.

