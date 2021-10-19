Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured subjects.
These suspects are wanted for questioning in regards to a recent burglary and theft in Wakulla County.
Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the pictured subjects or any other information regarding this case, is requested to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Buddy Spence at 850-745-7100.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.