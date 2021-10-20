Advertisement

Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station

By WDIV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police are searching for two gunmen who ambushed and fatally shot a young couple sitting in their car outside a Detroit gas station.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed in a cold-blooded shooting around 8:40 p.m. Monday at a Marathon gas station on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a Detroit gas station. The latter was holding the couple's 9-month-old baby in her arms when she was shot. The little boy was not hurt.(Source: Lindsey Family, WDIV via CNN)

Candace Lindsey, the mother of Benson Lindsey, says her only child was the light of her life.

“They took everything I had. My son was the only baby God allowed me to have, and I don’t have him no more,” she said through tears.

Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of Benson Lindsey’s car and firing multiple shots.

The couple had their 9-month-old baby in the car with them. Nash was holding him in her arms when she was shot, but the little boy was not hurt.

Police say the couple had their second child one month ago: a daughter who was born prematurely and is still in the hospital.

“I can’t imagine. I don’t know what is the cause of this or what made people feel that it was worth his life and hers,” Candace Lindsey said.

Detroit homicide detectives are fanning out across the city’s west side, trying to find the people responsible. They hope the release of the video footage will generate tips.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detroit Police.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

The 17 abductees are from the United States and Canada. The 12 adults range in age from 18 to...
Haiti gang wants $17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries
A private jet with 21 people aboard veered off a Texas runway and erupted in flames. All...
'A day of celebration': No one hurt when private jet bursts into flames on takeoff
Police released video of the ambush, with cameras capturing two gunmen coming at both sides of...
Police search for gunmen after young couple killed at Detroit gas station
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
La. student charged with felonies in TikTok-inspired attack on disabled teacher