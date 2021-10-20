Deadly crash causes traffic delays on Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after they say a deadly crash happened on Apalachee Parkway near Harrison Hill Way took place early Wednesday morning.

FHP says the crash happened around 5 a.m. and had traffic backed up in the westbound lanes for a few hours.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if you use Apalachee Parkway to get into the city. WCTV has found two possible routes motorists can take to get around the scene. One is to take Louvinia Road to Old St. Augustine Road and then to Capital Circle SE. The other is to take Williams Road onto Old St. Augustine Road and then to Capital Circle SE.

