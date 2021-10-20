Advertisement

Deadly crash causes traffic delays on Apalachee Parkway

FHP on the scene of a deadly crash
FHP on the scene of a deadly crash(Michelle Roberts)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after they say a deadly crash happened on Apalachee Parkway near Harrison Hill Way took place early Wednesday morning.

FHP says the crash happened around 5 a.m. and had traffic backed up in the westbound lanes for a few hours.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if you use Apalachee Parkway to get into the city. WCTV has found two possible routes motorists can take to get around the scene. One is to take Louvinia Road to Old St. Augustine Road and then to Capital Circle SE. The other is to take Williams Road onto Old St. Augustine Road and then to Capital Circle SE.

WCTV has a reporter on scene of the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

