FSU students hopeful for a great homecoming week

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s homecoming week at FSU this week and students are excited to show their school spirit.

With the FSU football team on a two-game winning streak, fans are hopeful for the best this weekend.

Homecoming has arrived at FSU and students seem to be ready for all it has to offer.

“I just like the camaraderie that happens on campus, alumni coming in. I used to go with my parents’ old school for their homecoming games so it’s always been fun to participate in that,” said FSU student Eileen Guichard.

“So Wednesday for Seminole festival, it’s just a carnival on Landis and I’m super super excited,” shared FSU student Brandon Gabay. “And then Friday for homecoming live we’re going to have Grouplove here and I can’t wait for that concert.”

Despite the football team being on a 2-game winning streak, students say they don’t have any expectations.

“We’re a football school, at least we say we are so I mean we can’t help but to be excited for the game it’s just I mean who knows what’s going to happen,” joked Gabay.

“I don’t think we’re in it for the win at this point, I think we just love the atmosphere of like enjoying the team spirit,” says FSU sutdent Patricia Ferrer.

School spirit that international students have even noticed.

“I have outside experience in a college in Mexico and there’s zero, zero home pride,” explained FSU student Barquet. “Zero, zero everything and everybody here’s you just walk into wherever you go and you see people with the FSU shirts and yeah it’s awesome. The pride that the school has is really awesome.”

And regardless of how the team fares, students are just excited to celebrate being Seminoles.

“But I think even if we don’t include the football piece, it’s just a lot of fun and a great way to just do things with your friends and meet new people on campus,” explain Gabay.

Students tell WCTV that as long as the team puts their best foot forward and play an exciting game, they will always be there to cheer them on.

