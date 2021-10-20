Advertisement

La. student charged with felonies in TikTok-inspired attack on disabled teacher

By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old student from Louisiana has been charged with felony counts that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison in relation to a video-recorded attack on a disabled high school teacher, WVUE reports.

Larrianna Jackson, 18, was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to the infirmed, announced District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office Tuesday.

Jackson was arrested Oct. 6 after video of an attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School spread online. Another student made a cellphone recording of what police allege was a premeditated attack on the 64-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman.

Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded attack on a disabled teacher at Covington High School, has been charged with felony counts that could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(Covington Police Department)

Investigators said Jackson wanted to take part in a viral “Slap a Teacher” challenge spreading on TikTok. The social media platform denounced the dare and said it would remove any content related to it.

The Covington Police Department initially booked Jackson with battery of a school teacher, a crime punishable by 15 days to six months in jail. But after reviewing the case evidence, Montgomery’s office opted to charge Jackson with more serious felonies that expose the defendant to a potentially more severe penalty.

Jackson is to be arraigned on the charges Dec. 8 before 22nd Judicial District Court Judge Richard A. Swartz.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Prosecutors allege that he killed her because she wanted a divorce to end a "toxic relationship."
California man arrested for murder of missing wife
FSU students and fans get ready for a packed homecoming week.
FSU students hopeful for a great homecoming week
ADDS FILE FOOTAGE - A woman walks past a TV screen showing a file footage of a North Korean...
N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch
May “Maya” Millete, a 40-year-old mother of three from Califronia, has been missing since...
Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January