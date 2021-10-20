Suspected human remains found at Myakkahatchee Park after Brian Laundrie’s belongings discovered

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators have found what they suspect are human remains at a Florida environmental park where items belonging to Brian Laundrie were discovered Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source has told ABC News.

The FBI has confirmed that items that were determined to belong to Brian Laundrie have been found in Myakkahatchee Park. ACB7 confirmed that the District 12 medical examiner was called to the scene but have stopped short of confirming that they have discovered human remains.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

The parents of Brian Laundrie returned to Myakkahatchee Park Wednesday morning found some items belonging to him, the family’s attorney, Stephen Bertolino, said.

An FBI evidence response team continues to process the scene. The park, which had reopened yesterday, is closed to the public again.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, had been closed as federal agents continue their search for Brian, the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. Laundrie is on the run from a federal warrant on bank fraud. He has not yet been charged with Gabby’s death.

Bertolino said in a statement that Chris and Roberta went to the park early Wednesday morning to search for Brian.

”The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intention and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area,” Bertolino tells ABC7.

ABC7 has reached out to North Port Police for comment. In addition to local police, Pasco County K-9 units were seen at the park this morning as well as a mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

