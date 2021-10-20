Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
A Bainbridge Public Safety officer at the scene of the fire.
Early morning fire leaves South Georgia family homeless
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29,...
Annette Taddeo enters race for Florida governor
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
DOE says LCS policy on masks for asymptomatic students is not in compliance with law
Citizens Advisory Council meeting
Citizens Advisory Council addresses gun violence in Tallahassee
Eight Florida districts have been told they must comply with the state's ruling on masks and...
Mask Rule Faces New Challenge
Members of the Leon County Schools district board are losing thousands of dollars after a vote...
FDOE gives Leon County Schools 48 hours to comply with mask ruling