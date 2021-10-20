Supply chain woes lead to wild month for Tallahassee pumpkin patch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been quite the week for the pumpkin patch at Tallahassee’s Faith Presbyterian Church. Supply chain issues forced the patch from nearly selling out Monday, to exploding with gourds the next day.

The roller coaster swing forced the congregation to step up in a big way Tuesday.

Alison Denny is the “Head Pumpkin,” in charge of making sure the month-long sale goes smoothly. But a truck driver shortage has thrown several curveballs her way.

Usually, the church receives a new truckload of pumpkins every Wednesday in October. But after an initial shipment, the second truck kept getting delayed.

“We sold our very last few pumpkins we had left,” she said. “I spent every day for the last two weeks to the person that handles the trucking to ask where our truck was. All she could say was you’re waiting for a truck.”

Finally, the second order was delivered. There was only one problem: it came the same day as the scheduled third order.

Suddenly the patch had over five thousand pumpkins, twice the number they usually have at any one time.

FSU College of Business Professor Larry Giunipero said whether it’s at the car dealership, or the pumpkin patch, supply chain issues are affecting all aspects of life.

He says an economic reopening following pandemic shutdowns is partly to blame.

“So after we open we have all this surge in demand and the supply chain has been hampered to untangle that,” he said.

Back at the patch, 110 crates waited to be unloaded. Denny sent out an emergency all-call, asking the congregation to show up and help out.

Fifth grader Megan McConnaughhay worked with her mom to provide some assistance.

“I can’t really reach them since I have small arms but my mom takes them out of the crate, she hands them to me, and I find the right spot for them on the platform,” she said.

Several hours later, nearly all the pumpkins were out of the crates. Now, the church hopes they’ll find good homes before the end of the month.

The patch is located at 2200 N. Meridian Rd in Tallahassee. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

