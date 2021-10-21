1 taken into custody after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A 6-year-old was killed after he was hit by a truck, according to Brent Exum, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy public information officer.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating the incident.

According to GSP, the child, later identified as Graham Mason Emrich, was riding a 4-wheeler, heading south on BB Bennett Road, when he was hit by a Chevrolet truck, also heading south.

Troopers reported that the driver left the scene and abandoned his truck on SR 76.

The driver, later identified as Larry Miller III, 34, was later found by Post 31 troopers and Cook County deputies and taken to the Cook County Jail, GSP reported.

Miller was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, first degree hit and run, driving under the influence, open container, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driver to exercise due care, improper passing, window tine and too fast for conditions.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation.

WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.