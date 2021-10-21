City and Tallahassee Urban League partner to build Bond resident a new home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and the Tallahassee Urban League have partnered to provide a Bond Neighborhood resident with a brand new home.

Barbara Allen has lived in her house on Kissimmee Street since 1985, when she moved to Tallahassee from Cairo.

“It’s quiet on my part, very quiet,” Allen said of the Bond Neighbohrood.

The two bedroom home had issues that were beyond the scope of the Urban League’s home repair program, which completed 1,000 projects in 2019.

“The floors inside are down to the ground, it was going to take a lot money to do that. It needed a complete kitchen, it had plumbing problems, electrical problems, roof problems,” said President and CEO Curtis Taylor.

That’s where the City of Tallahassee stepped in with more than $100,000 of HUD funds from the federal government. The money is being used to demolish and rebuild a brand new, bigger home.

“It means a whole lot for us to be able to help Ms. Allen out in her situation,” Craig Franklin, the Project Manager for the City, said.

In addition to Thursday’s project, the City has allocated more than $6 million for the Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan. It includes construction of a linear park, investments in public safety, and the creation of a residential housing facade program, among other items.

For Allen, who’s temporarily staying with her son down the street, the rebuild is a gift.

“I really appreciate them for what they’re doing for me. It’s really a blessing,” Allen said.

Allen’s new home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Construction could take up to three months, but the goal is to get her in her new home by Christmas.

