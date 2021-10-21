COVID hospitalizations continue to decline at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say the COVID-19 pandemic continues to trend in the right direction.

October welcomed a dramatic decrease in both COVID deaths and hospitalizations.

Hospital administrators say there have been 39 COVID related hospitalizations in October. That’s down almost 80 percent since last month. The

This month 13 people have died from the virus, down from 82 in September alone.

During its August peak, the hospital says 419 were hospitalized with COVID.

Hospital staff say vaccinations, an increased number of people with natural immunity, and community efforts like hand washing and masking all contribute to this decline.

All of which, they say, need to continue in order for those numbers to keep dropping.

Pediatric Critical Care Physician Dr. Thomas Truman says everyone is going to develop immunity, either through the vaccine or getting the virus.

“There’s a lot more likelihood of severe complications if you get the disease,” Truman said. “If that’s how you want to get your immunity, by getting the disease, then you’re just taking a larger chance.”

Dr. Truman says the hospital continues to see similar declines of COVID patients among children. Right now, there are no children in the ICU or being treated for acute COVID.

There is one patient, however, being treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in children.

In these cases, symptoms begin two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus. Dr. Thomas says it causes their immune system to “go haywire.”

“Their intestines, their lungs, sometimes their kidneys, their heart, a lot of times their heart becomes affected, and they can actually develop Myocarditis,” Truman said. “Those are the patients we’ve been seeing.”

TMH staff say the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved for kids 5-12 within the next week or two.

Doctors continue to stress the importance of vaccines.

Right now, the Pfizer booster vaccine is approved for those 65 and older, and adults who are “high risk.”

The FDA also just approved the booster for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which are now awaiting review by the CDC.

Chief Integration Officer Dr. Dean Watson says the FDA has also approved mixing and matching the vaccines, which he says has shown “robust” results during trials.

“It allows more access to vaccines,” Watson said. “You may be in an area that only has Moderna or only has Pfizer, or only has J&J. You can now mix and match after the CDC reviews it.”

Dr. Watson expects the CDC to release criteria on who is eligible for the Moderna and J&J boosters Friday.

While this a promising trend, hospital administrators say we’re not out of the woods yet. What the future will hold will depend on vaccinations, natural immunity and mutations.

Whether the virus will mutate, Watson says, we just don’t know.

TMH has several resources, as well as answers to frequently asked questions up on the hospital website.

