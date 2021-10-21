FHP investigating fatal crash on Apalachee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Apalachee Parkway that left one pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.

The accident, which occurred near Harrison Hill Way, has raised the concern of nearby residents as they look to prevent more of these incidents.

“Everyday we think more and more about that matter. That’s really actually a very scary thing,” said Tallahassee resident Dmitry Semenov. “People are still walking on the side of the road. They should at least walk towards the traffic and not with their back to the traffic. You know, simple rules that kids should be taught in school.”

With some parts of the parkway not having sidewalks or crosswalks, FHP has said that pedestrians should be even more vigilant.

“Pedestrians should always make sure they’re crossing the highway at a crosswalk if you can. Cross in well lit areas and make sure you’re looking both ways for traffic and there’s nobody coming,” said Florida Highway Patrol Captain Ryan Martina.

On average, cars going down Apalachee Parkway travel at speeds equivalent to running from home plate to first base in one second, giving little time for distracted drivers to react.

“Cause it only takes a split second to look down from texting or taking a phone call or changing the radio, and that can be the split second that somebody fell into the road or walked into the road, which can unfortunately cause fatalities,” explained Martina.

And while law enforcement is trying, Semenov told WCTV that he thinks more signs should be displayed.

“The official authorities and the cops are out doing the hard job, but we can warn more and probably more signs, more articles, more school lessons will help,” explained Semenov.

Ultimately, Semenov believes if people just take a second to slow down, then less accidents would occur.

“People should keep in mind that going 20 miles per hour or 30 miles per hour in residential areas will not save only a minute. We’re not talking on a highway, you know, that’s absolutely not worth the risk,” said Semenov.

Semenov is hopeful that crashes like these can be prevented in the future.

The cause of Wednesday morning’s accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.