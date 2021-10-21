Advertisement

Guardianship changes on legislators’ table

State lawmakers were told during a Wednesday committee meeting that Florida collects little...
State lawmakers were told during a Wednesday committee meeting that Florida collects little data on guardianships.(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State lawmakers were told during a Wednesday committee meeting that Florida collects little data on guardianships.

A task force is recommending changes, but there are still large holes in the system.

Doug Franks spent years trying to free his mother from a guardianship. He succeeded just weeks before she died.

Franks had tough words this summer when he spoke to the state’s guardianship task force.

“Our legal system is broken. And it rewards people who want to extract money from the elderly. There is no oversight. There is still none,” said Franks.

The House Civil Justice and Property Rights Sub Committee heard from experts Wednesday. One concern is that Florida does not allow courts in other states to talk with Florida courts.

Elder Law Attorney Victoria Heuler spoke about a hypothetical brother.

“He then starts a guardianship up in Georgia. Because he hates my guts and he wants all moms money. Now she’s in Georgia. How do I go in Georgia and get her?” said Heuler.

Also clear from the meeting is that there is no data on who, what or why people are in guardianship.

There’s also no data on guardians who are taking care of what the law calls a ‘ward’.

“The state doesn’t track guardianships. There’s no database that tells us how many cases of guardianship there are. There’s no data that shows us whether there are guardians who are bad actors,” said Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Recommendations from a a statewide guardianship task force include include creating databases, asking judges to consider less restrictive measures before a guardianship and more training for everyone involved.

Doug Franks thinks not all the right people were on the task force.

“Law enforcement. That was huge. They needed to be a part of this because it is a criminal enterprise,” said Franks.

And while Franks was able to free his mother, the committee heard that once someone is under a guardianship, few are freed, except by death.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP on the scene of a deadly crash
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Apalachee Parkway
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Police reveal potential suspect 15 years after Ali Gilmore vanished

Latest News

The Seminole Tribe has been pushing back in the courts against lawsuits challenging the tribe’s...
Seminole Tribe fighting two-front battle to keep exclusivity
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29,...
Annette Taddeo enters race for Florida governor
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
DOE says LCS policy on masks for asymptomatic students is not in compliance with law
Citizens Advisory Council meeting
Citizens Advisory Council addresses gun violence in Tallahassee