Advertisement

High school senior dies in crash with school bus in Mississippi

By WDAM Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A high school senior in Mississippi died in a crash involving a school bus.

Authorities told WDAM 18-year-old Cade Thompson was driving a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 Wednesday morning when he crashed into the back of a stopped school bus.

Thompson died at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said none of the nine students riding the bus during the crash were hurt.

West Jones High School Principal Cooper Pope told WDAM Thompson was a senior football player for the Mustangs, describing him as an exemplary student and an outstanding person.

“It’s hard ... it’s very hard to lose a child like that,” Pope said. “They’re not supposed to leave us that soon.”

Pope said the community immediately began showing support when they learned of Thompson’s death.

The rival football team honored the senior by putting his photo and jersey number on the football stadium scoreboard Wednesday afternoon.

West Jones honored Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number, 56, of the football...
West Jones honored Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number, 56, of the football stadium scoreboard(Source: WDAM)

Pope said members of the church responded quickly, sending several youth ministers to the school to pray with students.

“Our kids were getting the chance to mourn together and be together and to talk together, which they needed that,” Pope said.

School leaders are also taking steps to help students cope with the loss of their classmate and friend.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP on the scene of a deadly crash
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Apalachee Parkway
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Police reveal potential suspect 15 years after Ali Gilmore vanished
Jefferson County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Kirk Reams is under scrutiny after writing a...
Jefferson County Clerk under scrutiny for check to local GOP
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County School board members react to salary loss

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting...
Tallahassee police investigating Karen Lane drive-by shooting, no injuries reported
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor to four years and...
Judge sentences Minneapolis officer to maximum in woman's death
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates