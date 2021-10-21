KCCI unveils new ‘Greetings from TLH’ mural in Market District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-story mural in the Market District, called “Greetings from TLH” is almost complete.

The Knight Creative Communities Institute, or KCCI, partnered with a local muralist Cosby Hayes and art students from Maclay High School to work on the mural.

The art is located on the side of Hopkins Eatery in the Market District, and it’s part of a wider revitalization effort for the area.

Students have been working on the art for about a month and a half, and it could be complete by early next week.

All grades from Maclay are working on the mural. Students who helped design the piece say it’s a celebration of the City.

The mural features magnolias, canopy roads, and the Historic Florida Capitol.

Jalen Crawford is a sophomore.

“I feel like it’s really good so far, so it’s going to be really good when it gets all finished!” Crawford said. “It means a lot to me, for sure.”

Jackson Kottkamp is a junior; his favorite part of the mural is the Old Capitol. Kottkamp says it fits Tallahassee’s description as a political town.

“You leave this imprint on the City and likewise, this City leaves an imprint on you,” Kottkamp said.

Greyson Harper is a freshman who hopes to take more art classes at Maclay during his time in high school.

“I feel like I’ve left my mark, and even if I left the City, I’d still have some sort of memory that’s permanently there.”

The mural is part of KCCI’s commitment to placing more art in public spaces.

“Art really has been proven to improve mental health, give people a connection to a space,” Executive Director Betsy Couch said.

Just blocks away from the mural, multiple Art of the Box pieces feature other local talent.

“Public art adds so much to the fabric of Tallahassee, adds so much to who we are,” Mayor John Dailey said during one unveiling.

