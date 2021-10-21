Advertisement

Market District revitalization includes better walkability, more green space, and public art

The changes are designed to create a sense of place and increase safety.
By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Infrastructure improvements, new parks, and more public art are coming to the Market District on the north side of Tallahassee.

One goal is making the Market District more walkable.

The newly reformed Market District Association has been working together since 2020; they’ve pushed for sidewalk repairs, improved medians, and new crosswalks.

“It’s just hard to cross the street, so that is a huge improvement,” said Association President Serena Moyle.

“One of the great things about Tallahassee is that you’ve got community partners from all different areas coming together to work on different parts of our community,” Leon County Commissioner Chair Rick Minor said.

The group hopes to create a sense of identity for the area, in part with a new logo.

“A logo that reflects more of the modern day shopper, the modern day diner, and kind of a sophisticated area, where you’ll want to bring, it’s family friendly,” Moyle explained.

Part of that identity includes more green space. The Nexus Park will use empty space near the new Greetings from TLH mural.

A separate City of Tallahassee and Blueprint Project will deal with stormwater and create another new park. The park is currently in the design phase.

“It’s going to take a part that really is underused, underutilized land right now, and make it a big draw for people who live in this area to come and enjoy themselves,” Minor said.

Public art by KCCI in the area includes the Art of the Box initiative and a new two-story mural.

“Our town is full of so much artistic talent, and if you look around now you’ll see more and more of that artistic talent all out in the community, and there’s something for everyone,” said Executive Director Betsy Couch.

Across Timberlane Road, the Market Square redevelopment continues.

Multiple businesses, including Market Square Lounge, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Southern Seafood are open in a new building. A new hotel has also opened in the area.

Public documents show an REI and multiple restaurants, including

In 2018, Leon Capital had announced a luxury movie theater would be coming to the property; it is no longer listed in documents or renderings, instead just called “Future Pad Site.”

WCTV has reached out to the developer for comment on the status and timeline of the project but has not yet heard back.

The Market District Association is planning a holiday kick-off event on November 15th to encourage people to support local businesses; you can follow their updates here.

Prime Meridian Bank, Premier Fitness, and Hearth & Soul are sponsors of the Association.

