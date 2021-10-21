Tallahassee police investigating Corvallis Avenue shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Corvallis Avenue.

TPD says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Corvalis Ave. Police found the victim, a man, in a parking lot suffering from minor injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to TPD.

“This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” TPD’s Facebook post says.

If you have any information for police, reach out to detectives at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tips by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

