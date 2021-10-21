Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating Corvallis Avenue shooting

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Corvallis Avenue.

TPD says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Corvalis Ave. Police found the victim, a man, in a parking lot suffering from minor injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to TPD.

“This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” TPD’s Facebook post says.

If you have any information for police, reach out to detectives at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tips by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 1900...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP on the scene of a deadly crash
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Apalachee Parkway
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Police reveal potential suspect 15 years after Ali Gilmore vanished
Jefferson County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Kirk Reams is under scrutiny after writing a...
Jefferson County Clerk under scrutiny for check to local GOP
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County School board members react to salary loss

Latest News

Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
1 taken into custody after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash
Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night drive-by shooting...
Tallahassee police investigating Karen Lane drive-by shooting, no injuries reported
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates